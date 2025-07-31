It follows a fatal crash that happened on the A9 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police are appealing for information after an A9 crash where a vehicle left the scene before the arrival of officers.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Calvine and Dalnamein involving a white Volkswagen campervan and another vehicle around 6.10pm on Wednesday.

The vehicle has been described as gold or silver, but had left the scene before police arrived.

A 36-year-old female driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The road closed for around an hour while enquiries were carried out | Getty

There were no reports of other injuries.

The road was closed to allow for enquiries to be carried out and re-opened around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Constable Mathew Ross, from Perth Roads Policing, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was on the road around the time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”