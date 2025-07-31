Perth and Kinross crash: Officers appeal after A9 collision where vehicle fled scene before police arrived
Police are appealing for information after an A9 crash where a vehicle left the scene before the arrival of officers.
Emergency services were called to the crash between Calvine and Dalnamein involving a white Volkswagen campervan and another vehicle around 6.10pm on Wednesday.
The vehicle has been described as gold or silver, but had left the scene before police arrived.
A 36-year-old female driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
On the same day, another crash happened on a northern part of the A9 near Invergordon where a 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead in the early hours of the morning.
There were no reports of other injuries.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The road was closed to allow for enquiries to be carried out and re-opened around 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Constable Mathew Ross, from Perth Roads Policing, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to contact us.
“I would also ask anyone who was on the road around the time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 3034 of July 30.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.