A9 crash: 29-year-old woman who died in crash near Invergordon named by police
A 29-year-old woman who died following a crash on the A9 has been named as police launch an appeal for witnesses.
Emma Foster died at the scene after a single vehicle crash at Lower Tullich, near Invergordon, around 2am on Wednesday.
Police said the car involved was a white Kia Sportage.
Officers said Ms Foster’s family was being supported by specialist officers.
Sergeant Kate Finlayson, from Dingwall Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts remain with Emma’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
“I would again appeal to anyone with information to come forward. We are keen to speak to those who were driving in the area at the time, especially if you have dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0278 of July 30.
