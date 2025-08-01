A9 crash: 29-year-old woman who died in crash near Invergordon named by police

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:25 BST
Police Scotland is asking drivers come forward with information and dashcam footage.

A 29-year-old woman who died following a crash on the A9 has been named as police launch an appeal for witnesses.

Emma Foster died at the scene after a single vehicle crash at Lower Tullich, near Invergordon, around 2am on Wednesday.

Ms Foster was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attendedplaceholder image
Ms Foster was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended | Police Scotland

Police said the car involved was a white Kia Sportage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said Ms Foster’s family was being supported by specialist officers.

For the best news from home, subscribe to the Scotsman daily newsletter

Sergeant Kate Finlayson, from Dingwall Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts remain with Emma’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I would again appeal to anyone with information to come forward. We are keen to speak to those who were driving in the area at the time, especially if you have dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0278 of July 30.

Related topics:PoliceFamilyPolice Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice