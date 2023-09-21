Morning Round Up: Here is everything you need to know from across Scotland today

Keep up to date with news from across Scotland with your morning round up.

Female Student Raising Hand To Ask Question In Classroom. Picture: Adobe Stock

Rise and shine - here is a round up of all the essential news from across the country this morning.

Major sections of the floor at Edinburgh’s state-of-the-art Sick Kids Hospital are set to be repaired in unexpected works that come just two years after the trouble-hit facility opened to patients following lengthy delays. It has emerged the hospital is facing four months of repair work to fix problems with flooring running from its main entrance along a major access corridor. Hospital chiefs have been urged to reassure families the works will not have any impact on children’s health.

Read the full article here.

It has been an imposing cultural attraction at the heart of Scotland’s capital city for more than 150 years.

But Scottish works of art and their creators have never been given pride of place in the nation’s most prestigious gallery – until now.

The £38.62 million revamp and expansion of the National Gallery on The Mound in Edinburgh is expected to not only boost visitor numbers, but ensure a much higher profile for home-grown artists, and paintings depicting Scottish life and landscapes.

Read the full article here.

A new attempt to buy Prestwick Airport from the Scottish Government has been rebuffed for failing to demonstrate a “compelling business case” and “the credibility and experience to deliver a sustainable future” for the South Ayrshire site, a senior Scottish minister has told MSPs.

The rejection comes as the latest of a series of attempts to return the airport to the private sector that have fallen through since it was nationalised for a nominal £1 ten years ago to save hundreds of jobs.

Read the full article here.

Education chiefs have said they can not see any “logic” in the SNP’s promise to maintain overall teacher numbers and warned the policy is leading to “heavier” cuts on other vital services as budgets are squeezed.

MSPs heard on Wednesday the Scottish Government’s commitment means some councils are having to “falsely” retain teachers in some areas where the posts are not deemed essential, such as communities where the school roll is falling.

Read the full article here.

It contains some 300 varieties, some which were first grown by the Romans. Now conservationists at National Trust for Scotland (NTS) believe the rarities within its apple collection – and the skills required to keep them healthy and nurtured – could help save the fruit in the future from the worst impact of climate change.