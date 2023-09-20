Morning Round Up: Here is everything you need to know from across Scotland today

Keep up to date with news from across Scotland with your morning round up.

Burghead was set alight and abandoned in the 10th Century around the time of Viking raids on the Moray Coast, although links between the Norse people and the landmark's destruction are only rooted in speculation or folklore. PIC: Dr Alice Watterson of the University of Dundee .

Edinburgh Tram Inquiry: Lord Hardie questions John Swinney’s integrity as Scottish minister discredits report findings.

Lord Hardie’s long-awaited inquiry report into the Edinburgh tram line fiasco triggered a political row after it questioned former finance secretary John Swinney’s integrity and ministers criticised some of its findings.

The scathing 959-page document blamed City of Edinburgh Council tram firm Tie along with the local authority and the Scottish Government for the shambolic project and recommended a new law to enable the criminal prosecution of those “who knowingly submit reports that include false statements to councillors”

ATory minister has suggested the Westminster Government started considering closing English schools at the end of July after receiving a key report about a fallen Raac plank in Dunblane.

The incident is understood to have been the first of two which led to a recommendation to education secretary Gillian Keegan to close schools.

She was still considering the advice when a third problem with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) at a school in England prompted her to decide on August 31 that more than 100 schools should shut.

With Bank of England policymakers widely expected to vote in favour of a further hike in interest rates tomorrow, borrowers and savers alike will be asking if the rate rise cycle has reached its conclusion.

Central bank officials have been weighing up a range of factors amid mixed signals over the strength of the economy and the pace at which inflationary pressures are receding. Recent disappointing readings from monthly purchasing managers’ reports covering the manufacturing and service sectors, sluggish retail sales and a sharper-than-expected decline in economic output during July will have strengthened the case to pause the rate hiking, and there remains an outside chance that may still happen, but most observers are anticipating a further quarter-point increase on Thursday, which would take the bank base rate to 5.5 per cent.

Heritage: The once mighty Pictish fort which holds on in the face of destruction - for now From major fire to demolition and now the threat of coastal erosion, the once mighty Pictish fort at Burghead in Moray has long been under attack.

But a picture of life and times at this elite coastal site overlooking the Moray Firth, where the defensive walls stood at least eight-metres wide in parts, continues to build due to the work of archaeologists at Aberdeen University who have completed their third summer of excavation at the site which is believed to have been a major power centre of the Pictish Kingdom of Fortriu.

When Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was pictured meeting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the G20 summit in Delhi last week, it was clear something was not right.

The pair spoke for just a few minutes on the sidelines at the summit, during which time Mr Modi accused the Canadian leader of "continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada". Mr Trudeau had paused talks on a trade treaty with India just days earlier – and subsequently missed a dinner for G20 leaders hosted by the home nation.

