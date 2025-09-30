Man’s body found in Edinburgh graveyard as police investigate ‘unexplained’ death
An investigation into the “unexplained” death of a man found in a cemetery in Edinburgh is underway.
Police and paramedics were called to the Parish Church of St Cuthbert, on Lothian Road, at around 2pm on Monday.
The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Monday, September 29, 2025, we were made aware of the death of a man on Lothian Road, Edinburgh.
“The death is being treated as unexplained, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. Enquiries remain ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”