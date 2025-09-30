The death is being treated as unexplained.

An investigation into the “unexplained” death of a man found in a cemetery in Edinburgh is underway.

Police and paramedics were called to the Parish Church of St Cuthbert, on Lothian Road, at around 2pm on Monday.

Officers are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man found in a cemetery in Edinburgh. | NW

The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Monday, September 29, 2025, we were made aware of the death of a man on Lothian Road, Edinburgh.