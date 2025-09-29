Police are urging people to check private CCTV or dash-cam footage.

A man has been robbed of a three-figure sum after being chased and struck by a group with a wooden stick in Clackmannanshire.

The 20-year-old man was approached by a group around 6.30pm on Wednesday in Coalsnaughton. He was then chased in the Wardlaw Street area and was struck with a wooden stick.

The man did not require hospital treatment, though a three-figure sum of cash was taken from him.

Officers now say they are keen to speak to a group of males, aged from their teens to early 20s, who were seen in the area at the time.

Police are also asking residents and motorists to check CCTV or dash-cam footage in case they have captured anything that can assist with their investigation.

The 20-year-old was assaulted in the Wardlaw Street area. | Google

Officers have posted descriptions of seven males they are looking to trace.

Officers looking to speak to seven males during investigation

They includes a black male of slim build who was wearing dark clothing with a hood up, a white male with a slim build around 5ft 8ins who had been wearing dark clothing with a hood and another white male of slim build who is around 5ft 7ins and, at the time, wearing a dark top with a hood and light coloured trousers.

Police are also looking for two white males of the same height who were also wearing dark clothing with hoods. Another male they are hoping to trace is slim, around 5ft 10ins and was wearing all black clothes including a balaclava.

Police are looking to trace a white male youth, who they believe to be around 16, with ginger hair and a long fringe. He is around 5ft 6ins, slim and was wearing black clothes.

Man left ‘very shaken’ after Coalsnaughton robbery

Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: “Thankfully the man was not seriously injured, but cash was taken from him and he was left very shaken by what happened. Our enquiries so far show the group of males described were in the area and we are keen to trace them and speak to them.

“The area is generally busy and is overlooked by a number of properties, so we are asking anyone who saw anything before, during and after this incident, to get in touch.

“Please also check any private CCTV or dash-cam that you might have retained and make contact with us if you have captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”