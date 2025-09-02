Highland crime: Man, 44, charged after boy sexually assaulted in tent at Drumnadrochit campsite near Loch Ness
Police have confirmed a 44-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in Drumnadrochit has been charged.
A major investigation was launched after officers received a report a boy had been approached within his tent at Loch Ness Bay Campsite in Drumnadrochit between 12.20am and 1am on July 31.
The boy’s family were in a tent next to him at the time of the alleged incident.
The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 2.
Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: "We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information."
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.