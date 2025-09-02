The 44-year-old man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed a 44-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in Drumnadrochit has been charged.

A major investigation was launched after officers received a report a boy had been approached within his tent at Loch Ness Bay Campsite in Drumnadrochit between 12.20am and 1am on July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy’s family were in a tent next to him at the time of the alleged incident.

The Loch Ness Bay campsite | Google Maps

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 2.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: "We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information."