Highland crime: Man, 44, charged after boy sexually assaulted in tent at Drumnadrochit campsite near Loch Ness

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 08:10 BST
The 44-year-old man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday

Police have confirmed a 44-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in Drumnadrochit has been charged.

A major investigation was launched after officers received a report a boy had been approached within his tent at Loch Ness Bay Campsite in Drumnadrochit between 12.20am and 1am on July 31.

The boy’s family were in a tent next to him at the time of the alleged incident.

The Loch Ness Bay campsiteplaceholder image
The Loch Ness Bay campsite | Google Maps

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 2.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: "We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information."

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

