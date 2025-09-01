MSP Colin Smyth has denied the allegations.

Suspended Labour MSP Colin Smyth has resigned from a Holyrood committee following claims he placed a secret camera in toilets inside the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Smyth has denied the allegations, which came after he was arrested last month and charged with a separate offence of possession of indecent images.

His Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday, effectively preventing him from accessing the building.

Colin Smyth | PA

Mr Smyth was facing a motion to remove him as convener of Holyrood’s influential economy and fair work committee, but this will no longer be considered following his resignation.

First Minister John Swinney said he was “extremely concerned” about the implications of the allegations for those using the Holyrood building, including MSPs, staff and journalists.

“I’m absolutely horrified by what has been the subject of revelations over the course of the last few weeks,” he said.

On Friday, it was confirmed Police Scotland had carried out a search of toilets and changing facilities in the Parliament building, with “no covert recording devices” found. Those using the building were also told there would be “enhanced additional checks” going forward.

Mr Smyth, meanwhile, issued a statement in which he rejected the allegations against him. The South Scotland MSP said: “This allegation has come as an utter shock and one I strongly refute.”

He said “for legal reasons I can’t respond to specific matters or speculation”, but stressed he was “fully co-operating” with the authorities, saying he hoped investigations could be “concluded quickly and fairly”.

A number of MSPs and other individuals are understood to have been contacted by police as potential victims.

Speaking at Glasgow Caledonian University on Monday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “It’s deeply distressing and shocking for all of us and for people across the parliamentary estate, no doubt.

“As soon as we became aware of the seriousness of the allegations, Colin Smyth was suspended. He now sits as an independent MSP.