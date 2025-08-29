Orkney incident: Man, 63, dies after getting into difficulty in water near Houton Pier in Orkney

By Lucinda Cameron
Published 29th Aug 2025, 11:18 BST
Police said the man was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall

A man has died after getting into difficulty in the water near a pier.

Emergency services were called to a report of concern for a man in the water at Houton Pier, Orphir in Orkney at around 11.55am on Thursday.

Police confirmed a man has died after getting into difficulty in the water near a pier.

Police said the 63-year-old was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, where he died a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, however, the death it is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

