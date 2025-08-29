Diversions are in place and drivers are being told to expect delays

A section of the A830 is closed following reports of a serious one-vehicle crash.

Officers said the road is closed in both directions between Lochailort and Arisaig following a collision at around 11.15pm on Thursday night.

Emergency services are at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.