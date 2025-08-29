A830 crash: Major road in Lochaber closed following 'serious' late night crash - drivers told to avoid area
Diversions are in place and drivers are being told to expect delays
A section of the A830 is closed following reports of a serious one-vehicle crash.
Officers said the road is closed in both directions between Lochailort and Arisaig following a collision at around 11.15pm on Thursday night.
Emergency services are at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and diversions are in place. Traffic Scotland said drivers should expect delays.
