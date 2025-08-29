M8 crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by HGV on busy motorway

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 07:34 BST
The road was closed for several hours

A man has died following a crash with an HGV on one of Scotland’s busiest motorways.

Emergency services rushed to a collision involving a pedestrian on the M8 between Junction 5 and Junction 6, between Newhouse and Shotts, at around 12.40pm. Police said the crash involved a white Volvo HGV.

The road was closed for several hours.

Officers said the man died at the scene and his family is aware.

