M8 crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by HGV on busy motorway
A man has died following a crash with an HGV on one of Scotland’s busiest motorways.
Emergency services rushed to a collision involving a pedestrian on the M8 between Junction 5 and Junction 6, between Newhouse and Shotts, at around 12.40pm. Police said the crash involved a white Volvo HGV.
The road was closed for several hours.
Officers said the man died at the scene and his family is aware.
