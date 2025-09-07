The £9 million project is expected to last until spring next year.

Months of disruption for drivers is expected as the first phase of roadworks on Glasgow’s M8 begins on Monday.

Diversions and speed limits are being introduced as the £9 million works to refurbish four bridges around Junction 26, the Hillington Interchange, are carried out.

The work is taking place in five phases and is expected to last until Spring next year - with the first phase running from Monday September 8 until Wednesday October 1.

Investigation work in January this year found significant repairs and upgrades, including full resurfacing, were needed on the Hillington Interchange both east and west, as well as the Hillington rail and slip road.

The M8 used by 150,000 vehicles a day, making it the busiest motorway in Scotland | Bloomberg via Getty Images

The first phase will see a contraflow system established on the M8's mainline carriageway at Junction 26 - a temporary set up where vehicles are directed to travel in the opposite direction to their normal flow.

This will involve closing lane two and lane three of the eastbound carriageway as well as the narrow running lanes.

The eastbound on-slip road will also be closed during the first phase.

Speed limits and diversions in place

A 40mph speed limit is also be in place for the duration of the project and a number of diversions have been announced.

From 6am to 7pm, vehicles in the Renfrew and Braehead area, north of Hillington Interchange, should follow the interchange to King's Inch Road and Old Govan Road, before joining the M8 eastbound at the Junction 25A (Braehead) on-slip road.

From 7pm, drivers will be directed via Renfrew Road to join the M8 eastbound at the Junction 24 (Helen Street Interchange) on-slip road.

Meanwhile, traffic wishing to use the Junction from the south of the interchange will be directed to follow Hillington Road to Paisley Road West, and then join the M8 eastbound via the Junction 24 on-slip road.

More disruption for drivers

Amey, the firm which is carrying out the work, said drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, with delays expected. It said drivers should use alternative routes where possible.

Drivers can follow for information and updates through the Scottish South-West Trunk Roads Network road alerts service, and the Traffic Scotland website.

The firm also said that construction noise would be “unavoidable” for the duration of the work, but noise reduction measures would be in place overnight to limit the impact on communities nearby.

The disruption comes while several other works are taking place on the M8.

Last month, it was confirmed that the long-running repairs to the Glasgow Woodside viaduct, near Charing Cross, had been extended for another two years and will now not be completed until 2027.

Several works are ongoing on the M8, including the repairs to the Glasgow Woodside viaduct, pictured in June this year | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Transport Scotland said restrictions on the eastbound carriageway were now due to be lifted in autumn 2026 and on the westbound carriageway in the the second half of 2027.