Emergency services are on the scene.

A major Highland road is closed in both directions after a crash.

The A99 remains closed north of Latheron after police were called to the crash around 2.55pm on Tuesday. Emergency services are in attendance.

The number of vehicles involved in the crash is not yet unknown. It is also unknown if there has been any serious injuries, though the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A99 is closed in both directions north of Latheron due to a crash that was reported to us at around 2.55pm on Tuesday, September 2.

“Emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.”

