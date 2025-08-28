Drivers are being told to avoid the area and expect delays

A section of the M8 is closed as emergency services respond to a report of an injured man.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area | Universal Images Group via Getty

Police said motorway is closed in both directions between Junction 5 and Junction 6, between Newhouse and Shotts, following a report of a man found injured around 12.50pm on Thursday.

Emergency services are at the scene and an investigation is underway.