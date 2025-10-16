Look inside historic 19th-century Perthshire hotel once visited by Queen Victoria for sale

A grand 19th-century railway hotel in Perthshire, believed to have been visited by Queen Victoria in 1844, has gone up for sale.

The Atholl Arms Hotel in Blair Atholl, at the base of the Cairngorms National Park, dates back to 1832 and has been under family ownership for the past 25 years.

Now the historic property has hit the market with a freehold asking price of £1.65 million.

The property boasts 31 en-suite bedrooms, along with a pub and restaurant, including the cosy Bothy Bar with a capacity for 100 people, and a beer garden.

The hotel provides a popular stop for tourists exploring the region, situated close to the A9 leading to the Highlands.

Prices range from £165 per night to £250 per night.

Guests can enjoy some top attractions nearby, including the nearby Blair Atholl Whisky Distillery, House of Bruar retail outlet, Blair Castle and the Cairngorms National Park.

The hotel’s exterior showcases traditional Scottish stonework, set against the backdrop of rolling hills, while the interior of the hotel retains original character and charm throughout. Queen Victoria reportedly visited in 1844.

The area is often referred to as the southern gateway to the Highlands and the stunning national park.

Existing owner Heather Reeves has been in charge of the hotel for 25 years. She has decided to put the property on the market to focus on other businesses.

“After 25 wonderful years operating our Highland family business, we have now decided to place it on the market,” she said.

“This will allow us to focus on other growing areas of our work, while passing the reins to someone who can continue its legacy. We are proud of what we have built and excited for what’s ahead.”

Gary Witham, director of hotels at Christie & Co, said: “This a prime Perthshire location, which has year-round appeal and gives visitors a real heritage experience."

The thriving town of Pitlochry is close by to the south, offering a range of outdoor pursuits, including fishing, golf, bungee jumping and mountain biking. In the autumn and winter months, the town’s Enchanted Forest light show draws visitors from across Scotland.

1 . Atholl Arms Hotel The hotel is set against a peaceful backdrop, while the wider area offers a beautiful blend of rivers, forests, glens and mountains - a great place for walkers | Christie & Co Photo Sales

2 . Atholl Arms Hotel The Bothy Bar offers food and drinks in a cosy and informal atmosphere, and is a popular spot for visitors and locals alike | Christie & Co Photo Sales

3 . Atholl Arms Hotel The Bothy Bar also offers an attractive beer garden with lovely views of the nearby hills, the perfect spot for a sunny afternoon pint | Christie & Co Photo Sales