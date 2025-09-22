Enquiries are ongoing.

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on the A9.

Emergency services were called to Kildary at around 8.30pm on Sunday after a crash involving a black BMW 3 series and an orange Keeway TX 125 motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is described as serious.

The driver of the car did not require treatment.

Police have said enquiries are ongoing.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital. | Google

The road was closed for around eight hours while police investigated the scene.

Officers appeal for witnesses to contact police

Sergeant Scott MacDonald said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”