Highland crash: Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash with car on A9 at Kildary
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on the A9.
Emergency services were called to Kildary at around 8.30pm on Sunday after a crash involving a black BMW 3 series and an orange Keeway TX 125 motorbike.
The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is described as serious.
The driver of the car did not require treatment.
Police have said enquiries are ongoing.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The road was closed for around eight hours while police investigated the scene.
Officers appeal for witnesses to contact police
Sergeant Scott MacDonald said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.
“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3050 of Sunday, September 21.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.