Kingdom of Kubala: 'King' of tribe living in Scottish Borders woodland detained for 'immigration offences'
A self-proclaimed king of an “African tribe” living in a Scottish Borders woodland has been detained by the Home Office.
Kofi Offeh, a former businessman and opera singer, was arrested on Thursday along with the Kingdom of Kubala’s ‘handmaiden’ Kaura Taylor on suspicion of immigration offences.
The trio consists of Kofi Offeh, 36, who goes by the name King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and ‘handmaiden’ Kaura Taylor, 21, who goes by Asnat. They were also evicted and banned from the private Jedburgh woodland they had been living in since May.
The ‘tribe’ have previously said they were “reclaiming land” after it was “stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago”.
Group evicted and banned from Jedburgh woodland
The eviction, which was streamed live on TikTok on Thursday, showed Offeh and Taylor being taken into vans, with immigration and police officers also on the scene.
Later council officials could be seen removing the group’s belongings from the site.
The Home Office has confirmed the pair were both arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.
But Ms Taylor, who was previously reported as missing by her family in Texas, has been released without charge after it was determined "no offence had been committed".
Offeh, who is from Ghana, remains detained by Immigration Enforcement pending further action.