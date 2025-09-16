Police officers have been involved in the eviction of an ‘African tribe’ from private woodland.

The eviction of a self-styled “African tribe” from privately-owned land in the Scottish Borders is under way.

A sheriff on Friday issued a warrant for the removal of the so-called Kingdom of Kubala, which has been camping in woodland near Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders for the past few weeks.

(From left to right) 'Queen Nandi' and 'King Atehene' with Handmaiden 'Asnat', at their campsite in woods near Jedburgh. | PA

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said that sheriff officers arrived at the camp at 8am on Tuesday to remove the group from the site. Police also assisted and there were no arrests.

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

Issuing the order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Friday morning, Sheriff Peter Paterson said it would come into effect immediately.

The civil action was brought after the group ignored a previous eviction notice, which instructed them to leave their encampment by 5pm on Monday, September 8.

Speaking at the campsite on Friday, Mr Offeh said: “The creator of the heavens and the Earth is the one with us. We are not afraid of whatever the court – the so-called court – has granted.”