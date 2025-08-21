New support in Greenock for people living with secondary breast cancer

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, is launching a new service in Greenock for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

The new‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group will bring together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges the diagnosis can bring, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group is launching on Thursday, August 28 at Beacon Arts Centre and will run at the same location on the last Thursday of every month between 11am and 1pm.

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there will be longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Fraser White, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this invaluable support service to help us be there for more people living with secondary breast cancer in Greenock and the wider Inverclyde region.

“We recognise the many challenges and uncertainties that come with a secondary breast cancer diagnosis, and how isolating it can feel. This new group will provide a friendly and welcoming space, where people can share their thoughts with others who understand, and access the vital information and support they need to help them feel less alone.

“The first meeting will be a coffee morning drop in - a relaxed opportunity to meet the team and others who may be thinking about joining.

The new group launches on Thursday 28th August at Beacon Arts Centre

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”