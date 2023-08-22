After a successful first year which saw games such as Cloudpunk nab top prizes, the Scottish Games Awards are returning for 2023.

In 2022, the first ever Scottish Games Awards took place to celebrate the best of the country’s talent.

Scotland has been a hub of video games innovation for more than 20 years and the event, run by the Scottish Games Network, looks to recognise those working within the country's games industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Baglow, the founder and director of Scottish Games Week, said: “The games sector in Scotland has a huge range of talented, creative and generous people, producing incredible work. From the lecturers in the class room, to the developers on the cutting edge of videogames, we have truly world-class talent.

“While many people know of the great games Scotland produced in the past, there’s far less coverage of the amazing work being created today. We plan to change that. The Scottish Games Awards celebrate the people and organisations working across the whole games ecosystem, as well as the games being developed by Scottish talent here - and worldwide.”

With games such as Cloudpunk and From The Depths taking home top prizes last year, this year’s awards is set to highlight even more top talent.

What are the Scottish Games Awards?

Created and organised by the Scottish Games Network, the awards first took place in 2022.

They aim to recognise and celebrate achievement within the Scottish games ecosystem and welcome entries from individuals or organisations working in the country. Alternatively, any game in which the majority of work – defined as 50% or more – took place in Scotland is also eligible.

For 2023, the Awards will run alongside Scottish Games Week; an industry conference with events taking place across Scotland.

Who were last year’s winners?

The 2022 Scottish Games Awards were chaired by journalist and author Chris Scullion, while the winners were selected by a jury of games industry experts, which included: Brian Baird, the technical director at Bethesda Games Studios Austin; Joe Donnelly, features writer at GamesRadar+; Alisdair Gunn, director at Glasgow City Innovation District; Steven Hamill; COO at Scottish Edge; Keza MacDonald, video games editor at The Guardian; Jim Trinca, games journalist and video producer and Jo Twist, the CEO of games industry body UKIE.

Chris Scullion will return to chair the panel of expert judges again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standouts among last year’s winners include Cloudpunk by ION Labs, which nabbed three of the top awards; Art & Animation, Creativity and Best Large-Budget Game, while Amicable Animal’s SOLAS 128 followed up its BAFTA win with the Audio award and The Baby in Yellow, a horror-comedy game by Team Terrible won the Best Small-Budget Game award.

Scottish Games Awards 2023 categories

Designed to showcase outstanding work across the entire games industry, the awards encourage entries from all creators; from full time developers to student teams. Companies producing work outside of the traditional games development space – such as animation or immersive media – are also able to enter in eligible categories.

The Scottish Games Awards have also introduced two new categories for 2023: Spirit of Scotland, which is open to games which feature Scottish culture, heritage, language, characters or landscape, and the Pure Quality Award for creative impact which is open to games which have made a significant impact beyond commercial return and broken new ground in terms of content, audience, downloads, or overall quality. Both awards are open to those working outside of Scotland.

A screenshot from Solas 128, which won an award for its Audio prodcution during the 2022 Scottish Games Awards. Image: Amicable Animal/Armor Games Studios

Games are also evaluated based on production cost. Games created with up to £10,000 are classed as small budget while games which cost more than £10,000 to make are large budget.

The full list of categories :

Small Budget Game

Large Budget Game

Spirit Of Scotland

Pure Quality

Art & Animation

Technical Achievement

Audio

Creativity

Best Tools/Tech

Best Education Programme

Best Educator

Diversity Champion

Community Spirit (Stewart Gilray Award)

Rising Star

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Educator Award is open to any individual involved in games education – from primary to higher education and including extracurricular organisations and more, with the Rising Star Award open to those with less than four years within the industry, while the Community Spirit Award – or the Stewart Gilray Award, named for the late game developer – honours him by recognising those who who provide help, support, advice and guidance to others.

How to enter

Entries for the 2023 Scottish Games Awards are now open. Those interested must enter by 6pm on September 22.

To accommodate the judging panel, ten copies of each game entered must be made available via download links, or redeemable store codes. The awards are open to work produced between August 1 2022 and September 22 2023.

Entries must be made online, via the Scottish Games Awards’ Google Form.

When are the 2023 Scottish Games Awards?