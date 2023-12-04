With the official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release imminent, three games from the original GTA series will be available through Netflix Games.

The GTA Trilogy will soon be available for free to Netflix subscribers ahead of Rockstar’s official Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement later this week.

Games were first launched on Netflix in 2021, with the streaming service now offering a catalogue of more than 80 titles.

We’ve got everything you need to know about Netflix Games, including how to find and play them.

How do games on Netflix work?

Firstly, in contrast to many mobile games on the market, to play all you need is a Netflix subscription. There’s no additional fees and no microtransactions within games – something which many parents will be pleased to hear.

Twelve Minutes is another game available to play with Netflix. Image: Netflix

All of the games are available on iOS or Android devices, and users can add titles to Netflix’s “My List” function. While games are available on any adult profile, no games can be downloaded using a Kids profile.

The streaming giant is also currently testing adding games to additional devices such as televisions and computers.

Here’s how to find Netflix games

Via mobile app

One way that you can find Netflix’s catalogue of games is by heading over to the Netflix app on either Android or iOS. From there, users should see a dedicated row of games, with a games tab available on Android, where they can then select a game.

Once you’ve picked which game you’d like to download and a pop up will open with a link to download the title to your device.

Downloading games on Netflix is simple. Image: Netflix

Using the app store

Alternatively, you can also search for Netflix games through either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

As well as the Netflix app, both stores will display Netflix Inc. as the developer. From there you can view the catalogue of games available to play for free through your subscription.

How to play Netflix games

To play the games, all you need to do is download the app to your device while logged into your Netflix account.

Your downloaded games can then be viewed from your Netflix app or your device’s app library or home screen. Once the download is complete all you need to do is start playing.

Oxenfree II is available to play on Netflix Games. Image: Netflix / Night School Studio

Games available through the streaming service include the likes of Football Manager to Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold.

How to play Grand Theft Auto with Netflix

Fans can pre-register to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition which includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on mobile.