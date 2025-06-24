Glasgow subway strikes set to clash with Summer Sessions gigs after workers reject offer

Glasgow subway is set for disruption in the coming days after workers voted to strike.

Glasgow subway strikes are set to go ahead this week after workers “overwhelmingly rejected” a pay deal on Tuesday.

The walk-outs, which coincide with Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park, are planned on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

More than 100 Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) staff are to take part in the industrial action, which union Unite said “will bring the Glasgow subway to a stop”.

The dispute is over working conditions of the STP workers, with Unite claiming the subway system is “struggling to operate due to chronic understaffing”.

A continuous overtime ban has been in place from June 13. Action was suspended on Saturday to allow a ballot to be held on the interim offer on pay, terms and conditions.

According to Unite, train drivers and station staff are routinely working up to ten hours beyond contracted hours (39 hours) a week to keep the system operating without any improvements to the shift, overtime and weekend allowances.

Unite said its members were also repeatedly called in to work shifts at short notice, leading to significant work-life pressures.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Glasgow subway members are fed up with SPT's half measures and failure to deliver decent working conditions.

“It has had every opportunity to sort out understaffing, shift pay and working hours. The workers have rightly said enough is enough because the subway is running on empty. SPT know what it needs to do to resolve the dispute, but has entirely failed to act.”

Andrew Brown, Unite industrial officer, said: “The offer tabled by SPT was overwhelmingly rejected by our members. Strike action is now set to take place over a series of days bringing the subway to a stop. SPT has only itself to blame for failing to come up with any workable solution to this dispute, which stretches back to last year.”

An SPT spokesperson said: “Despite ongoing negotiations and a revised reasonable and fair offer being made to Unite the Union, union members have decided to go ahead with planned industrial action on Wednesday 25 June, Friday 27 June and Saturday 28 June.

“As a result, subway customers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements across all three days. Customers are advised to monitor social media for updates. Full services will run Thursday 26 June from 0630 and Sunday 29 June from 1000.