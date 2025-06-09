Hundreds of bus drivers strike for six weeks from today as Stagecoach cancels services
Stagecoach services in the west of Scotland will be hit by cancellations and disruption as drivers start six weeks of industrial action from today.
More than 400 drivers at depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan and Kilmarnock are taking industrial action.
They will not work again until July 21, forcing Stagecoach to run a limited service in the affected areas.
More than 40 bus services have been cancelled across Ayrshire during a previous round of strikes last month.
Stagecoach had previously said the industrial action by more than 400 Unite members “will disrupt our services and inconvenience our customers”.
The firm said in a statement last month: “We’re working hard to minimise the impact of this disruption, but unfortunately, the limited services we’re running will affect customers travelling in and around Ayrshire.
“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Unite said previously around 430 Stagecoach drivers will take action after last minute pay talks did not lead to an improvement in an “unacceptable” 4% pay offer previously rejected by members.
The union said buses operating out of several depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan and Kilmarnock servicing bus routes in Ayrshire, Lanarkshire and Glasgow, would be affected.
Siobhan McCready, Unite industrial officer, said last month: “Stagecoach West Scotland have not improved their pay offer in six months. The drivers are being asked to fund a pay rise by working longer hours, taking longer unpaid breaks and losing a week of annual leave.
“This is simply unacceptable and it will not be tolerated by Unite.”
She added: “Widespread and prolonged industrial action is set to hit bus services across the west of Scotland because this company doesn’t seem capable of listening to its workers.
“It’s not right that the drivers are the lowest paid across the whole of the Stagecoach group.
“Our members deserve a fair rate and that’s what we are determined to get for them.”
Unite said members voted by 98 per cent to take industrial action after rejecting the 4 per cent pay offer that was tabled in November.
A Stagecoach spokesperson previously said Ayrshire staff have rejected a two-year pay deal involving an increase to their hourly pay rate of 11.8 per cent.
The spokesperson added: “We urge Unite to reconsider its position and return to the negotiating table. Our commitment remains to reach a fair and sustainable agreement – one that supports our employees while ensuring the long-term viability of our services across west Scotland.”
