Transport chiefs in Glasgow have forked out almost £120,000 to stop a new fleet of subway trains from being too shoogly for passengers.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), which operates the Glasgow Subway, has paid out for more than 100 dampers on its new train cars that came into operation just over a year ago.

The new Glasgow Subway trains

The move came after SPT received more than a dozen official complaints about the new vehicles throwing people around during journeys, with work carried out to rectify the shoogly carriages. Passengers also took to social media to complain about the new trains.

No safety issues were identified with the new train cars, but SPT bosses acted to make journeys on the subway, dubbed the Clockwork Orange, smoother for passengers.

A Freedom of Information request, obtained by The Scotsman, shows SPT has paid out £119,256.80 for 102 renewed dampers. The cost includes the supporting of technical work, supply of new materials and installation.

The new trains were launched as part of a £280 million modernisation programme that began in 2016.

Labour MSP for Glasgow, Paul Sweeney, said: “Like most projects of this nature, the Glasgow Subway modernisation has had several teething problems.

“Not only does it involve the introduction of the brand new Stadler-manufactured trains, but a new communication system, signalling and platform screen doors are required, too.”

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney

He added: "Whilst £119,256 is a sizable sum of money, when the new trains entered operation, passengers did complain about the level of vibration and shoogling.

“I am glad that SPT is seeking to improve rider comfort, though I would hope the costs would be met by the Swiss manufacturer under their warranty.”

Although the Glasgow Subway is a circular route, the design of the Victorian line still gives for some shooglyness. But passengers complained the movements were more extreme on the new train carriages.

Starting in December 2023, SPT gradually began phasing out their older trains, replacing them with new modern cars that are wheelchair accessible. Not all Subway stations are accessible.

During 2024, 17 new trains were brought into service. The new trains are custom-made due to the unique size of Glasgow Subway.

STP also has plans to introduce platform screen doors (PSDs) to all station platforms. These will be ‘half height’ to preserve as much space and openness within the stations as possible while still maintaining passenger safety and security.

Once these key milestones have been reached, the organisation will investigate introducing Unattended Train Operation (UTO) or ‘driverless’ trains to the system.

An SPT spokesperson said: “Following feedback from some passengers, SPT paid for the retrofitting of dampers to be added to the new train fleet to improve the ride quality of the trains in the system.

“While what the train manufacturer delivered met the applicable standards set for trains, we requested the additional dampers be added to further improve the ride.