In pictures: Sir Chris Hoy ‘blown away’ by support as he leads out thousands at Kiltwalk

Paul Wilson
By Paul Wilson
Published 14th Sep 2025, 16:04 BST

Olympic cyclist and businessman Sir Tom Hunter lead thousands on charity outing, with £1.5 million expected to be raised

Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and businessman Sir Tom Hunter led out thousands at this year’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk, with £1.5 million expected to be raised for charities.

The fundraising event saw 8,500 tartan-clad walkers make their way through the Scottish capital.

Together with other Kiltwalk events this year in Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, a record £8 million has been raised in 2025.

This year’s event marks a decade since the Kiltwalk began a partnership with Sir Tom’s foundation.

Earlier this month, Sir Chris’s fundraising cycle event, the Tour de 4, raised more than £2 million for cancer charities.

On Sunday he led out more than 4,000 people taking part in the 21-mile “mighty stride” Kiltwalk.

The Olympic gold medallist said: “I genuinely have been blown away by the support from Sir Tom and the Kiltwalkers.

“This is the first year that we’ve done the Tour de 4, and the support we’ve received and the money we’ve raised has been astonishing.

“Kiltwalk has been our gold standard to look to and see what our event could be like, because we see what you all do as a community, and it’s astonishing. Whatever cause it is you’re here for, this is a day to celebrate.

“It’s a day to stand up, to remember people, and bring everyone together in a joyful walk.”

Sir Tom spoke to the walkers at Holyrood Park, saying: “The charities you care about. This is the last Kiltwalk of 2025, and it has been a record-breaking year.

“While this is great, it shows the need that is there for every charity in Scotland.

“Thirty-eight thousand walkers over four walks this year have raised £8 million, but most importantly, over 1,800 different Scottish charities have benefitted from your Kiltwalk kindness, so thank-you from the bottom of my heart.”

