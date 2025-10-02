Glasgow's last Commonwealth Games were a huge success. | Getty Images

It’s going to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Glasgow sports fans are set to have first dibs on tickets for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The city stepped in to host the event after first the Australian state of Victoria and then the Gold Coast withdrew due to escalating costs.

Glasgow last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014 when nearly 5,000 athletes from 71 different nations and territories competed in 18 different sports - making it the largest ever multi-sport event in Scotland’s history.

The Queen officially opened the Games, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, at an event that featured music from the likes of Rod Stewart and Amy Macdonald, along with hundreds of dancing volunteers dressed up as everything from the Loch Ness Monster to Tunnock’s teacakes.

The Games were a huge success, with Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Mike Hooper hailing them as "the standout games in the history of the movement".

Now the Games will return in a stripped-back form in summer 2026 and tickets will soon be going on sale.

Here’s how to book your seat to see some of the world greatest sporting stars.

When are the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026?

The games will take place across the city from July 24-August 1.

When do tickets go on sale for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games go on sale?

Tickets for all events go on sale on Thursday, October 30.

Are there any presales for Glasgow Commonwealth Games tickets?

If you register with your details here you’ll get the chance to bag tickets early depending on where you live as follows:

Tuesday, October 21, at 12noon: Presale for those with a local ‘G’ postcode to get tickets before anybody else.

Friday, October 24, at 12noon: People with a Scottish postcode will get access to tickets.

Monday, October 27, at 12noon: A general presale for the rest of the UK, and the world.

Wednesday, October 29: Presale ends.

What sports are included in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026?

The games will have a stripped-back schedule of sports, with some regulars (such as squash, volleyball and badminton) no longer included. Here’s which sports made the cut:

3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

Artistic Gymnastics

Athletics and Para Athletics

Bowls and Para Bowls

Boxing

Judo

Netball

Swimming and Para Swimming

Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling

Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

What venues will be used at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026?

Here’s where all the action will be taking place:

Tollcross International Swimming Centre

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena

Scotstoun Stadium

Scottish Event Campus (SEC)