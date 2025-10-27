The girl was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A girl has died after taking ill in Aberdeen on Saturday evening.

Police Scotland said concerns for the child were raised at around 8.40pm on Saturday after she fell ill at Kingswells Park and Ride on Skene Road.

Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital | Google Maps

The girl was taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, but officers said she was pronounced dead a shortly after.

Police said they are treating her death as “unexplained” but that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a child who had taken unwell on Skene Road in Aberdeen around 8.40pm on Saturday, October 25.“

She was taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.