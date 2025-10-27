Aberdeen incident: Girl, 8, dies after taking unwell at Aberdeen park and ride

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 08:01 GMT
Meet The Scotsman Specialist Reporters
The girl was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A girl has died after taking ill in Aberdeen on Saturday evening.

Police Scotland said concerns for the child were raised at around 8.40pm on Saturday after she fell ill at Kingswells Park and Ride on Skene Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel
Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospitalplaceholder image
Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital | Google Maps

The girl was taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, but officers said she was pronounced dead a shortly after.

Police said they are treating her death as “unexplained” but that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a child who had taken unwell on Skene Road in Aberdeen around 8.40pm on Saturday, October 25.“

She was taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Related topics:PoliceAberdeenPolice ScotlandEmergency response
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice