Teenager charged following ‘disturbance’ in Aberdeen

Alleged incident took place in the early hours on city’s Bon Accord Street

A 16-year-old male has been charged following a “disturbance” in Aberdeen in which two men were injured.

Police were called to the incident on Bon Accord Street just after 3am on Sunday.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland said the 16-year-old was arrested and charged following the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man and serious assault of an 18-year-old man.

The teenager is due to appear in court in due course.

Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Emma Low said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us as soon as possible.

“We’d also ask anyone with private CCTV from Bon Accord Street in the early hours to check their footage and pass any footage to us.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help us as we continue our inquiries.”

Chief Inspector Victoria Stables said: “We recognise that this incident will be concerning to the local community.