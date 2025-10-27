Starbucks closures: Two Scottish Starbucks stores shut for good over the weekend - full list of UK closures
The US coffee chain Starbucks shut two of its Scottish stores over the weekend amid a raft of closures across the UK.
The stores at Exchange Place in Glasgow and Holburn Junction in Aberdeen were both closed to customers for good on Sunday.
Four other stores closed in England on the same day while four stores were shut earlier in the month.
The closures come following a review of multi-national company’s portfolio across North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A recent statement by the chain said: “We have conducted a review of our coffeehouse portfolio in North America and certain stores have been identified for closure where it has not been possible to create the physical environment customers and partners (employees) want and where there isn’t a path to financial performance.
“In Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA), we have conducted a similar review of our company-operated store portfolio with the goal of ensuring that our stores are correctly located, generating appropriate levels of foot traffic and operating in the right formats.
“While the EMEA business is on track to meet its commitment to open 80 new stores in the UK and 150 across EMEA this financial year, some stores in the UK, Switzerland and Austria will close as a result of this portfolio review,”.
Full list of closures
Ilford, London (225-227 High Road) – closed on Thursday, October 2
Brunel Retail Park, Whitley – closed on Wednesday, October 16
Leyton Mills Retail Park, London – closed on Sunday, October 19
London Bridge Station – closed on Monday, October 20
Balham, London – closed on Sunday, October 26
Exchange Place, Glasgow – closed on Sunday, October 26
Kings Lynn, Norfolk – closed on Sunday, October 26
Muswell Hill Broadway, London – closed on October 26
Holburn Junction, Aberdeen – closed on October 26
Holland Park, London – closed on Sunday, October 26
