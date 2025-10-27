Stores in two of Scotland’s major cities shut their doors for good on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US coffee chain Starbucks shut two of its Scottish stores over the weekend amid a raft of closures across the UK.

The stores at Exchange Place in Glasgow and Holburn Junction in Aberdeen were both closed to customers for good on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four other stores closed in England on the same day while four stores were shut earlier in the month.

The chain has closed several locations across the UK in October | In Pictures via Getty Images

The closures come following a review of multi-national company’s portfolio across North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A recent statement by the chain said: “We have conducted a review of our coffeehouse portfolio in North America and certain stores have been identified for closure where it has not been possible to create the physical environment customers and partners (employees) want and where there isn’t a path to financial performance.

“In Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA), we have conducted a similar review of our company-operated store portfolio with the goal of ensuring that our stores are correctly located, generating appropriate levels of foot traffic and operating in the right formats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the EMEA business is on track to meet its commitment to open 80 new stores in the UK and 150 across EMEA this financial year, some stores in the UK, Switzerland and Austria will close as a result of this portfolio review,”.

Full list of closures

Ilford, London (225-227 High Road) – closed on Thursday, October 2

Brunel Retail Park, Whitley – closed on Wednesday, October 16

Leyton Mills Retail Park, London – closed on Sunday, October 19

London Bridge Station – closed on Monday, October 20

Balham, London – closed on Sunday, October 26

Exchange Place, Glasgow – closed on Sunday, October 26

Kings Lynn, Norfolk – closed on Sunday, October 26

Muswell Hill Broadway, London – closed on October 26

Holburn Junction, Aberdeen – closed on October 26