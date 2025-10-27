Content creators should act swiftly to protect their assets

Protecting assets | Getty Images

Comment: Danielle Stevenson of Anderson Strathern on why modern wealth demands modern protection

Content creators have been making headlines across all types of media following the launch of an all-party parliamentary group (APPG) at Westminster to represent UK creators and influencers.

An APPG may not have “official” power, but it will provide industry insights directly to policy makers in the UK Parliament and Government. For many, this move will be symbolic of the sector being taken far more seriously than it currently is.

This development is also a timely reminder that modern wealth isn’t just inherited. In an era where careers can be built on content and clicks, and fortunes can be made overnight, it’s impossible to know what the future holds. Modern wealth can befast-earned far beyond the realms of traditional careers.

Problems exist professionally for creators. For example, there isn’t currently a classification code for digital creators at HMRC, and many report being unable to secure a mortgage as their job is not “recognised”.

It is somewhat baffling that this prejudice around influencers still exists when YouTube content creators contributed £2.2 billion to the UK economy in 2024 and supported 45,000 jobs, according to an impact report carried out by Oxford Economics.

Content creators could find themselves facing unusual challenges and are potentially vulnerable to being taken advantage of if they are simply advised on how to grow their wealth, and not informed on how to protect it.

Earlier this year, the stratospheric rise of content creator Hailey Bieber reached a peak when she sold her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f. Cosmetics. Bieber – famously married to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber – built her brand and loyal follower base over just a few years and ultimately sold Rhode for a reported $1bn. The staggering sum made headlines, as did reports that her marriage allegedly does not have a pre-nuptial agreement, amidst rumours of tensions building in the relationship.

Just as gossip of one celebrity couple needed to calm down, we were enchanted by the news that megastar Taylor Swift is engaged to American-football star Travis Kelce.As well as creating a frenzy among “Swifties” who have been waiting years for the pop sensation to finally find her happily-ever-after, her loyal fans took to Tik-Tok urging the star to get her pre-nup in place.

If legal and financial institutions are not adequately recognising the careers of content creators and influencers, despite decent incomes and high-profile business deals making headlines, it’s no wonder that the message to protect their assets and wealth isn’t coming across. Just like Hailey, many young entrepreneurs, influencers and content creators are overlooking one of the simplest and smartest ways to protect their assets – a pre-nuptial or post-nuptial agreement.

In the UK alone, approximately 42 per cent of marriages end in divorce each year. Despite this, nearly 90 per cent of couples don’t have a nuptial agreement in place, leaving tens of thousands vulnerable and uncertain about their financial position.Putting parameters in place from the outset is a smart decision – especially if there’s a chance new financial streams will come to fruition in future.

From TikTok stars to YouTube vloggers, growing numbers of modern wealth creators are gaining revenue quickly. In 2023, the Financial Times stated there were more than 16 million content creators in the UK alone. Just last year, TikTok specifically was estimated to have two billion users worldwide.

Digital careers are on the rise, catapulting people into significant wealth unexpectedly, often before they have time to put the tools in place to manage it responsibly. This results in a lack of understanding as to how to protect assets and navigate taxes, as well as little consideration of a spouse’s rights to earnings.

Without proper legal protection or thought, this can cause unnecessary disputes and long-term financial stress – especially if relationships break down later down the line.

The main challenge is that for too long, pre- and- post-nuptial agreements have carried the stigma of being a “red flag”, “over the top”, or only meant for the ultra-wealthy. The truth is they aren’t just for celebrities or high-status individuals.

Anyone entering into a marriage with a business, financial potential or future inheritance should consider legal support to safeguard their assets.

These agreements aren’t just for Hollywood stars. They’re becoming increasingly common among entrepreneurs for financial clarity and long-term planning. And while they provide a vital tool to protect money, it isn’t their sole purpose.

For many couples, it’s about having a shared understanding of financial boundaries, being on the same page and entering a partnership with full transparency

.It isn’t just parliament that should be doing more to recognise and respect careers of content creators and influencers, we should all do more to educate ourselves and young people in our lives about avoiding costly mistakes when it comes to creating modern wealth.