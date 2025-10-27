Gang which ‘ruthlessly’ exploited vulnerable women in brothels jailed

Ring-leader described as ‘smirking, winking pimp’ given extended sentence comprising 20 years in custody and four years of supervision

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The members of a Romanian gang who “ruthlessly” exploited vulnerable women after plying them with drugs at brothels in Dundee have been jailed.

Mircea Marian Cumpanasoiu, Cristian Urlateanu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre and Alexandra Bugonea were found guilty in January this year of a range of offences including rape following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial, involving 10 victims, lasted six weeks and came after a police investigation launched in 2021 to target suspected human traffickers operating in the Tayside area.

Alexandra Bugonea, Mircea Marian Cumpanasoiu, Catalin Dobre, Cristian Urlateanu and Remus Stan were found guilty in January this year of a range of offences including rape following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow | contributed

The group were sentenced when they returned to the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, the Crown Office said.

Ring-leader Cumpanasoiu, described in court as a “smirking, winking pimp”, was given an extended sentence comprising 20 years in custody and four years of supervision upon release.

Urlateanu was sentenced to 18 years in custody followed by a two-year extension period of supervision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stan was jailed for 12 years, Dobre for 10 years and Bugonea for eight years.

All five individuals, who are from Romania, have been added to the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Stan will also be subject to a Trafficking and Exploitation Prevention Order for a period of five years after his release from prison.

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “This gang ruthlessly exploited vulnerable women for their own gain, without any regard for the suffering and trauma they caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Urlateanu, Bugonea and Dobre’s attempts to escape justice by fleeing abroad failed when police found and returned them to Scotland to await trial.

“For two years, our specialist sexual offences prosecutors worked tirelessly to identify all offending committed and supported the women throughout the process using a trauma-informed approach.

Victims commended for their courage

“These were truly reprehensible crimes, and the victims must be commended for their courage in speaking out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to their bravery, and the support given to them by charity organisations and justice partners, this prosecution was made possible, ensuring other women and girls are protected from these offenders.”

The offences took place at various locations in Dundee including properties on Bright Street, Gellatly Street and Perth Road.

Cumpanasoiu, also known as “Mario”, was found guilty of 15 charges including running brothels and earlier pleaded guilty to a further three charges: attempting to pervert the course of justice; knowingly living off the earnings of prostitution; and possession of a knife.

Prosecutors said the 38-year-old supplied drugs to, and raped multiple women, as well as being involved in sexual coercion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cristian Urlateanu, 41, was found guilty of nine charges including rape, assault, living off the earnings of prostitution and the supply of cocaine.

At the time of the offending, he lived with his partner and co-accused, Alexandra Bugonea, 35.

Urlateanu and Bugonea were both found guilty of raping the same woman together on various occasions at the flat on Bright Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remus Stan was found guilty of eight charges, including trafficking a woman into prostitution with his co-accused, Cumpanasoiu, and rape.

Dobre, 45, was found guilty of five charges including the gang rape of one woman alongside Urlateanu and Stan.

Alexandra Bugonea, 34, was convicted of five charges including rape and providing drugs to multiple women.

All five individuals, who are from Romania, have been added to the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors said that after Cumpanasoiu and Stan were arrested, their co-accused Urlateanu and Bugonea were located in Belgium and extradited.

Dobre was traced in the Czech Republic and brought back to Scotland for the trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Carswell said: “Police Scotland will continue to target criminals who abuse, control and exploit people, working with partners nationally and internationally to bring offenders to justice, and to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Victims are often vulnerable, they may be trapped with limited freedom or options, and sometimes they may not realise that they are, in fact, victims.

“They seldom contact police directly and quite often come to our attention either through a support agency or when someone from a local community makes a phone call and raises a concern.

“That call can be the first step in freeing someone from slavery and exploitation.”