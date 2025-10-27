The disappearance of 28-year-old Michael Bell in 1983 is one of the West Midlands’ longest-running missing person cases.

Police are reappealing for information over 40 years after a 28-year-old camper went missing on the Isle of Skye.

Michael Bell, from Sheldon in the West Midlands, was last seen when he went on a camping holiday to the Scottish island in May 1983 with his friend.

Mr Bell, who was 28 years old at the time, left the island without his friend after they had a disagreement about when to go back home.

Mr Bell said he was “miserable” on the trip and wanted to return home, but his friend wanted to stay on the island.

He ended up leaving on May 14 while his friend stayed on Skye for a few more days.

West Midlands Police said this is the last confirmed sighting of Mr Bell.

Police are now reappealing for information about the case 42 years after he went missing.

Officers said they were “confident” Mr Bell made it back to the mainland, making contact with his family via phone from the towns of Dalwhinnie and Tyndrum in the Highlands.

The last contact he had with his family was in a phone call when he informed them he would head for the English border to travel home.

Officers said this was the last time anyone heard from him.

There were several appeals over the months and years following Mr Bell’s disappearance.

His father, who was a lifelong Birmingham City fan along with his son, continued to attend games for 20 years after his disappearance in the hope his son would reappear.

Officers from the West Midland’s Police Missing Person Investigation Team are now appealing to anyone who might remember Mr Bell or who has any information about his disappearance.

PC Shaun Reeve said: "Initially it was thought that Michael was last seen on the Isle of Skye, but we know from police reports in Scotland that he was seen at least two or three more times on the mainland.

"A police officer reported him appearing confused and being put on a bus to Glasgow, but what happened to him after he arrived back on the mainland is a mystery still.

"We're hoping anyone who worked with Michael might remember him and be able to shed any light on his personality and his character, as there is still a lot we don't know about him.

"At the time of Michael's disappearance, he told his friend that he was feeling depressed and wanted to return home.

"We're confident though that he did make it off the island and at least attempted to get back to England."