Emergency services were called out on Thursday evening.

Firefighters have been working overnight to extinguish a blaze at a quarry in Moray.

Emergency services were called to a quarry, near Lossiemouth, at about 7.20pm on Thursday evening.

The quarry at Lossiemouth quarry has seen a spate of deliberate fires in recent months | Lossiemouth Community Council

The fire service said it sent six crews at the height of the incident. On Friday morning, it said two fire engines remained at the scene.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep windows closed and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.