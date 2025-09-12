Lossiemouth quarry fire: Fire crews tackle large quarry blaze in Moray as drivers told to avoid the area

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 07:33 BST
Emergency services were called out on Thursday evening.

Firefighters have been working overnight to extinguish a blaze at a quarry in Moray.

Emergency services were called to a quarry, near Lossiemouth, at about 7.20pm on Thursday evening.

The quarry at Lossiemouth quarry has seen a spate of deliberate fires in recent monthsplaceholder image
The quarry at Lossiemouth quarry has seen a spate of deliberate fires in recent months | Lossiemouth Community Council

The fire service said it sent six crews at the height of the incident. On Friday morning, it said two fire engines remained at the scene.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep windows closed and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Police said the A941 was closed in both directions between the B9103 and the B9135 while emergency services dealt with the incident.

