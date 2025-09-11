Firefighters were called at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire which broke out at a scrapyard in Glasgow on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to a recycling centre on London Road at around 8pm.

The fire service said six crews, a high reach appliance and specialist resources were deployed, and no casualties had been reported.

On Thursday morning, the service said three appliances remained at the scene working to extinguish the fire.

Police also confirmed London Road remains closed from Methven Street to Maukinfauld Road following the fire. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.