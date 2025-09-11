The road remains closed.

A Highland road is closed after a crash involving a motorbike and a campervan.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A832 near its junction with the B8057 at the village of Poolewe.

It happened at around 3.10pm on Thursday.

Police and the ambulance service are currently in attendance.

Emergency services are on the scene. | Google

It is currently unknown if there have been any serious injuries.