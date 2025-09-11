Highland crash: A832 road closed after crash at Poolewe involving motorbike and campervan

Published 11th Sep 2025, 18:07 BST
The road remains closed.

A Highland road is closed after a crash involving a motorbike and a campervan.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A832 near its junction with the B8057 at the village of Poolewe.

It happened at around 3.10pm on Thursday.

Police and the ambulance service are currently in attendance.

Emergency services are on the scene.placeholder image
Emergency services are on the scene. | Google

It is currently unknown if there have been any serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

