Emergency services are on the scene.

A fire has broken out within a communal area of a high-rise block of flats in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Dudhope Court at around 1.10pm on Thursday. They remain on the scene.

One woman has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Properties are being evacuated and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

The nature of the fire is currently unknown.

Road closures are in place around Dudhope Terrace and St Mary Street.