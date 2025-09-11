Breaking

Dundee fire: Woman taken to hospital and residents evacuated as firefighters battle blaze at high-rise flats

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:16 BST
Emergency services are on the scene.

A fire has broken out within a communal area of a high-rise block of flats in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Dudhope Court at around 1.10pm on Thursday. They remain on the scene.

One woman has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Properties are being evacuated and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

The nature of the fire is currently unknown.

Properties are being evacuated.

Road closures are in place around Dudhope Terrace and St Mary Street.

Nearby residents are advised to keep windows and door closed.

