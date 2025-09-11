Dundee fire: Woman taken to hospital and residents evacuated as firefighters battle blaze at high-rise flats
A fire has broken out within a communal area of a high-rise block of flats in Dundee.
Emergency services were called to Dudhope Court at around 1.10pm on Thursday. They remain on the scene.
One woman has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.
Properties are being evacuated and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.
The nature of the fire is currently unknown.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
Road closures are in place around Dudhope Terrace and St Mary Street.
Nearby residents are advised to keep windows and door closed.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.