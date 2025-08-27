Police are asking people to avoid the area

Several roads in a Scottish town have been closed due to a police incident.

Around 4.45am this morning, police were called to a report of two men found injured in Braeside Crescent, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark.

Officers remain in attendance and Vere Road, Braeside Crescent, Beechwood Road, Dormiston Road and Craignethan View are closed while investigations are carried out.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “We would ask people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.