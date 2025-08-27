​Lanark incident: Several roads closed in Scottish town after two men found injured

Several roads in a Scottish town have been closed due to a police incident.

Around 4.45am this morning, police were called to a report of two men found injured in Braeside Crescent, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark.

Officers remain in attendance and Vere Road, Braeside Crescent, Beechwood Road, Dormiston Road and Craignethan View are closed while investigations are carried out.

Several roads in Lanark have been closed due to a police incident. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

Police Scotland said in a statement: “We would ask people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

