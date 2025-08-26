Body recovered from Harlaw Reservoir near Edinburgh amid major search for missing man

Formal identification is yet to take place.

The body of a man has been recovered from a popular Scottish reservoir amid a major search operation for a missing person.

The Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assisted police with the incident at Harlaw Reservoir in Balerno when they were called to a ‘concern for person’ before 5pm on Monday.

It was previously reported that water searches would continue into Tuesday after the missing man was not traced.

Police have now confirmed the body of a man was recovered from the reservoir at around 11am.

Formal identification is yet to take place and police say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A body has been recovered from Harlaw Reservoir.placeholder image
A body has been recovered from Harlaw Reservoir. | PA

A police spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm on Monday, August 25 we were called to a report of concern for a person in the Harlaw Reservoir, Harlaw Road, Balerno.

"Emergency services attended and water searches were carried out to locate the missing man.

“Around 11am on Tuesday, August 26, the body of a man was recovered from the reservoir and formal identification is yet to take place.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

