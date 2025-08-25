South Lanarkshire crash: Motorcyclist, 48, in 'serious condition' after one-vehicle crash
A man is in a ‘serious condition’ following a motorbike crash in South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the B743 near Strathaven at around 11am on Sunday.
The male rider of the black and white V001 Honda CB 1000 motorbike, who is 48-years-old, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
His condition is described as “serious but stable”. No other injuries were reported.
The road was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and later reopened.
Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact us.
“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have seen the vehicle prior or have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1381 of August 24.
