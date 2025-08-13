Scottish businesses celebrate partnership of almost £89m

Framework partnerships benefits hundreds of communities and projects

A leading Scottish business has greatly benefited from a partnership that has seen its firm secure millions of pounds of public sector contracts over the last two decades.

Scotland’s largest free to join not for profit procurement organisation, the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), is celebrating a milestone partnership with the country’s leading window and door manufacturer, Sidey, which has been awarded over £89 million in public sector contracts over their 20-year relationship.

The collaboration has contributed to the Sidey Group being able to expand from a £4.5 million annual turnover business in 2002, before the LHC partnership began, to a £65 million operation employing 300 people directly and an additional 150 indirectly.

L-R, Lesley Peaty (SPA) and Steve Hardy (Sidey)

Steve Hardy, Joint Managing Director at Sidey, said: "Our partnership with SPA has been transformational for our business, which has always been very focused on sustainability and community engagement.

“SPA’s solutions work because they provide quality assurance for clients while giving companies like us the opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities and to work collaboratively with the public sector to deliver positive community-based outcomes.

“We're proud that our success has also contributed millions back into Scottish communities through SPA's charitable giving."

The partnership, which began when SPA operated as the London Housing Consortium (LHC), has grown from Perth-based Sidey's first Scottish framework contract to become one of the company's largest framework relationships.

L-R, Stuart Holligan, Steve Hardy, Rachel Carmichael, Simon Dunn

As a not-for-profit organisation, SPA reinvests all rebates into Scottish communities through its Community Benefit Fund (CBF) and charity partner, Lintel Trust.

Lesley Peaty, Regional Director for SPA, commented: "Our partnership with Sidey exemplifies how framework procurement can drive both business growth and distinct community value.

“Over the last 20 years, we've watched Sidey grow from being a local supplier to a major manufacturer, while consistently delivering quality outcomes for our public sector partners.

“Their commitment to community benefits, including having a dedicated in-house community benefits manager, shows how seriously Sidey takes community investment and demonstrates how successful businesses can give back to the communities in which they operate. Procurement can be an essential driver for the greater good of achieving meaningful community impact and positive outcomes."

The teams from Sidey and SPA celebrate partnership

The partnership has facilitated contracts ranging from £2,500 to almost £8 million across housing associations and local councils throughout Scotland.

Major community projects from Sidey include the largest project ever awarded under SPA’s windows framework at £7.8 million. This four-year contract with Clackmannanshire Council involves the supply and installation of windows to more than 1,800 properties across the area which is now approaching its final year.

Steve added: "The beauty of SPA’s solutions is that it removes procurement barriers while maintaining quality standards, along with their commitment to social value and maximising community benefits to improve local areas.

“It's created a sustainable model for growth that benefits everyone - our business, our employees, our clients, and the communities we serve."

SPA's success has enabled significant reinvestment in Scottish communities. Since 2017, the organisation's Community Benefit Fund has awarded over £1.1 million in grants and supported more than 116 local groups, generating £5.9 million in social value.

Projects have included Holiday Hunger programmes, community gardens, digital and social inclusion initiatives, employability programmes, apprenticeship support funds and specialist mental health services, helping improve the lives of at least 35,000 people.

The Sidey partnership represents just one success story within SPA's broader impact. SPA works with hundreds of public sector partners including housing associations, councils, blue light services, the NHS and other public bodies offering them a compliant route to deliver their project plans and ambitions.

Sidey's growth, enabled by the SPA partnership, has allowed it to further invest in all areas of operations, facilities and people whilst also opening a new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Perth last year.