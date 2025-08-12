M&S colleague takes the spotlight at Edinburgh Festival with comedy debut

As the city bursts into colour and creativity for Edinburgh Festival, M&S Princes Street is proud to spotlight one of its own colleagues, Michael Garden, who will make his Fringe debut this August with his captivating spy comedy theatre show.

Michael Garden, originally from Kintore in Aberdeenshire and now living in Edinburgh, brings nine years of acting experience from his studies at North East Scotland College and Edinburgh Napier University. Balancing his role at M&S Princes Street, where he has worked since 2023 following years at M&S cafés through the Kings Trust programme, Marks & Start, Michael’s Fringe performance will give customers a unique glimpse into his creative talents beyond the store.

Michael stars in ‘You Have Failed Me For The Last Time!’, a spy comedy theatre play running until August 22 (even days), at The Space on The Mile.

M&S Princes Street will also join the wider Festival celebrations by transforming into a mini culture club inspired by the event’s creativity. The store will shine a spotlight on its own suppliers and colleagues throughout August, featuring exclusive in-store showcases from local producers such as Perthshire-based Taylors Snacks, presenting their M&S "Extreme Ridge" crisp range. The Princes Street team will offer Scottish-sourced food samples, including strawberries and shortbread, to enhance the festival vibe.

Alongside this, store colleagues will step into the spotlight with live entertainment — from Kayla Bennie’s bagpipe performances to DJ sets, singing, and guitar serenades — creating the perfect atmosphere for customers shopping for picnic essentials before heading out to other Festival events around Edinburgh.

Jon Cameron, Store Manager at M&S Princes Street, said:“We are delighted to celebrate the incredible creativity within our own network of suppliers and colleagues, while giving customers a fresh and feel-good experience. The Edinburgh Fringe is about amplifying unheard voices and unexpected stories, so we couldn’t think of a better moment to let our team shine.”