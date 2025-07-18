East Renfrewshire fire: Fire crews tackle blaze at sheltered housing complex

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:42 BST
It is not yet known whether there are any casualties.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wild fire warning for the weekendplaceholder image
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wild fire warning for the weekend

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a sheltered housing complex in East Renfrewshire .

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews found a "well developed fire" when they arrived at Mearns view Court on Broomburn Drive in Newton Mearns on Friday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four appliances were initially sent to the incident when the alarm was raised at 10.34am .

A further two appliances and specialist resources were then sent to help tackle the blaze in a second floor flat of the three-storey building.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the force was called to the scene at around 10.50 am , adding: "Officers are in attendance to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."

It is not yet known whether there are any casualties.

Keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by subscribing to our free newsletter here.

Related topics:Scottish Fire and Rescue ServiceEast RenfrewshireFireAppliances
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice