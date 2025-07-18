East Renfrewshire fire: Fire crews tackle blaze at sheltered housing complex
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a sheltered housing complex in East Renfrewshire .
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews found a "well developed fire" when they arrived at Mearns view Court on Broomburn Drive in Newton Mearns on Friday morning.
Four appliances were initially sent to the incident when the alarm was raised at 10.34am .
A further two appliances and specialist resources were then sent to help tackle the blaze in a second floor flat of the three-storey building.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the force was called to the scene at around 10.50 am , adding: "Officers are in attendance to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."
It is not yet known whether there are any casualties.
