Highland and Moray wildfires 'biggest in Scotland's history'

Scottish minister visits wildfire site said to be Scotland’s biggest yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wildfires that ravaged landscape in Moray and the Highlands have been confirmed as the biggest on record in Scotland, according to a new report.

Landowner membership organisation Scottish Land and Estates (SLE) estimates the fires that broke out in late June and early July affected 29,225 acres (11,827 hectares) - an area almost 50 times bigger than Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures were released in a report requested by the Scottish Government to document the scale.

Police and firefighters are still investigating the wildfire on the Dava Moor | Bright Spark Burning Techniques

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had figures showing slightly lower numbers in terms of scale but also confirmed the combined fires were Scotland’s largest wildfire event on record.

Dava-Carrbridge wildfire estimated burn area from the SFRS | SFRS

The SL&E report was published on Thursday, the day agriculture minister Jim Fairlie visited the site of the wildfires for the first time since they happened.

The minister met with local land managers and stakeholders involved in the emergency response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SL&E said more than 100 workers from over 30 rural businesses helped firefighters put out the flames that burned for days. The report claimed 80 per cent of those who helped had practical experience of controlled burning (muirburn).

No one was injured in the response, however those involved said several near-miss incidents occurred.

One of the fires was discovered on Friday 20 June near Carrbridge, in the Highlands, and re-ignited on multiple occasions over 11 days before being fully extinguished. Flames also ripped through the Dava Moor in Moray, less than 20 miles away, in the same week on Saturday, 28 June.

Police and firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of both incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police update on the Dava Moor fire issued this week said officers are trying to trace people who were seen with deck chairs and fishing rods near to where the blaze started at Loch Allan.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at SL&E, said rural workers should be commended for their efforts.

Ross Ewing of SL&E | SL&E

He said: "The Carrbridge and Dava wildfires represent the largest such event in Scotland's history – and without the extraordinary intervention of rural businesses, the scale of devastation would have been even greater.

"These land managers brought not only equipment and personnel, but also essential knowledge of the terrain and fire behaviour – much of it honed through generations of safe muirburn practice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SL&E report said there are “key gaps” in the SFRS wildfire response capability.

It made recommendations, including investment in a fleet of at least 50 SFRS all-terrain vehicles equipped with fogging units, enhanced authority for SFRS commanders to deploy aerial support quickly, urgent improvements in wildfire training and communications for frontline crews and to established a Scotland-wide Integrated Fire Management Strategy.

The report comes after Scottish Conservative MSP Tim Eagle accused Mr Fairlie of “being in hiding” after taking almost three weeks to visit the sites.

MSP Tim Eagle at one of the sites where flames ripped through the countryside three weeks ago | Tim Eagle

Mr Eagle said: “It’s disgraceful it has taken Jim Fairlie 20 days to come up to Carrbridge to witness the devastation and destruction caused by the recent wildfires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout these incidents, Scotland’s agriculture minister has been in hiding as firefighters, gamekeepers, estate owners, farmers, and volunteers worked round-the-clock to extinguish one of the biggest wildfires this country has ever seen.

“This is yet another example of the Highlands and Islands being treated as an afterthought by the SNP government, at a time when the minister should have visited the area immediately.”

The Scottish Wildfire Forum said it is “deeply grateful to all those who were involved in bringing these difficult fires under control.”

Mr Fairlie said: “I am extremely grateful to the SFRS, the Scottish Gamekeepers Association, and others for their hard work and dedication in fighting these fires, and for taking the time to meet with me this week to reflect on that experience and lessons we can learn for future incidents.”