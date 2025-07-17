The boy, 4, and girl, 8, were taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal after two young children were airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A9.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and an HGV on the A9 near Carrbridge, at the junction with the A938, at around 2.20pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said a 47-year-old man was taken by road ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while an eight-year-old girl and four-year-old boy, who were passengers in the car, were airlifted to the same hospital. Police have said they are in a stable condition.

The driver of the HGV was not injured and the road reopened at around 11pm.

The driver and children, who were passengers in the car, are in a stable condition | Universal Images Group via Getty

Police are now appealing for further information to help establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Kate Finlayson said: “We are aware members of the public stopped to help before emergency services attended. I’d like to thank them and ask any who have not already spoken to police to make contact with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also appealing to anyone else who saw what happened or has dash-cam footage from the A9 in the Carrbridge area around the time of the collision, to please come forward as it may assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1971 of July 16.