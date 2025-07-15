The worst Scottish town centres for empty shops as SNP criticised for ‘decades of decline’ on high streets
The SNP has overseen “decades of decline” in Scotland's high streets, according to Scottish Labour.
It comes as a new report revealed that one in every eight shops across the country is lying empty.
In 2023-24, the town centre rate in Scotland hit 12.3 per cent after rising for the second consecutive year. The worst hit area was South Ayrshire, with a staggering 35.3 per cent of town centre shops vacant, while in Aberdeen City Council it was 20.7 per cent. You can see the full figures below.
Scottish Labour criticised the SNP's failure to pass on business rates relief received by businesses in England. In previous years this relief was not passed on at all, and this year retail businesses and larger hospitality businesses in Scotland missed out.
Scottish Labour has renewed pledges to support high streets by delivering fair funding for local government and by reforming business rates to level the playing field between local businesses and online giants.
Daniel Johnson, Scottish Labour Economy spokesperson, said: “The SNP has overseen decades of decline in Scotland's high streets. From our iconic cities to our small towns, high streets right across Scotland have been laid to waste by this SNP government.
“Under the SNP, businesses are struggling, shops are lying empty, and pavements are crumbling. For years the SNP has starved local communities of funding and failed to fully pass on rates relief to local businesses.
“A Scottish Labour government will breathe fresh life into town centres by delivering fair funding for councils and overhauling business rates to level the playing field between local businesses and online giants.”
David Lonsdale, Director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Scotland's high streets haven't had their troubles to seek in recent years following the upheaval wrought by the pandemic and cost of living crunch.
“Even now where they do have disposable income to spend, households are prioritising experiences rather than products bought in shops. Meanwhile, business rates and the cost of employing store staff are being ratcheted up by the government, loading onerous additional costs onto the very stores which help underpin the vitality of Scotland's high streets.
“If stores struggle to trade profitably it leads to more empty units and gap-toothed retail destinations.
“Scotland's shops saw their business rates bill rise by £7.6 million in April, taking their business rate to a 26-year high. UK Ministers are introducing a permanent rates cut for shops in England from Spring 2026, in recognition of the disproportionate amount they pay.
“We need to see all retailers in Scotland benefit from a permanent rates reduction too. This would increase retailers' confidence about investing in new and refurbished shops and help revive Scotland’s town centres.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are working with businesses to drive economic growth and prosperity in our towns, cities and communities and provide support through a competitive non-domestic rates relief package worth an estimated £733 million this year. This includes the most generous small business rates relief in the UK.
“Scottish Ministers have repeatedly called on the UK Government to reverse its decision to increase employers’ national insurance contributions, with recent analysis by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce highlighting it as a significant concern for businesses damaging confidence, investment, growth and jobs.”
Town centre vacancy rates by Local Authority, 2023-24:
Aberdeen City - 20.70 per cent
Aberdeenshire - 10.30 per cent
Angus - 17.40 per cent
Argyll & Bute - 13.20 per cent
Clackmannanshire - 10.80 per cent
Dumfries & Galloway - 13.50 per cent
Dundee City - 17.70 per cent
East Ayrshire - 12.00 per cent
East Dunbartonshire - 8.60 per cent
East Lothian - 11.90 per cent
East Renfrewshire - 4.60 per cent
Edinburgh City - 5.40 per cent
Eilean Siar - 3.30 per cent
Falkirk - 17.00 per cent
Fife - 18.80 per cent
Glasgow City - 12.10 per cent
Highland - 14.30 per cent
Inverclyde - 4.90 per cent
Midlothian - 9.00 per cent
Moray - 14.10 per cent
North Ayrshire - 7.80 per cent
North Lanarkshire - 17.70 per cent
Orkney Islands - 9.20 per cent
Perth & Kinross - 11.00 per cent
Renfrewshire - 17.70 per cent
Scottish Borders - 11.80 per cent
Shetland Islands - 5.80 per cent
South Ayrshire - 35.30 per cent
South Lanarkshire - 14.80 per cent
Stirling - 13.10 per cent
West Dunbartonshire - 13.90 per cent
West Lothian - 8.40 per cent
Source: https://www.improvementservice.org.uk/benchmarking/explore-the-data (National overview; by indicator; economic development; town centre vacancy rates)
