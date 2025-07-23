Donald Trump visit will 'stretch' Police Scotland's resources, senior officer warns

Police patrols at US president’s property as security operation steps up

Donald Trump’s five day visit to Scotland will “undoubtedly stretch” police resources, according to head of a leading policing body, amid warnings people could be waiting twice as long as normal for officers to attend incidents.

Chief Superintendent Rob Hay, president of the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS), said the upcoming visit of the US president would require a “significant operation across the country over many days” from Scotland’s national force.

With just days until Mr Trump arrives in Scotland for the first time since 2023, what has been described by Police Scotland as a “large-scale, complex” operation is already well underway, with extensive fencing erected around parts of the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire, and a heavy police presence around the property and Prestwick airport.

Police Scotland have been on patrols around Donald Trump's Turnberry resort.

Mr Hay’s comments come in the wake of similar concerns from the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), the body which represents rank and file officers across the country.

In light of the growing tension over the impact of the visit on Police Scotland’s resources, First Minister John Swinney has insisted policing will not be put in a “detrimental position” as a result of Mr Trump’s visit. Officers from forces in Northern Ireland, Durham, and Cheshire are being drafted in following mutual aid requests from Scotland’s national force.

‘This will undoubtedly stretch all our resources’

Mr Trump is due to arrive in Scotland on Friday for a five-day trip, during which he will attend his golf resorts in both South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire. A spokeswoman for the White House told The Scotsman it was a “working trip” for the 78 year-old. During his time in Scotland, Mr Trump will meet both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Swinney.

However, police officers are raising concerns about the impact of the trip, with Mr Hay stating: “The private visit of President Trump to Scotland at the end of July will require the Police Service of Scotland to plan for and deliver a significant operation across the country over many days.

“This will undoubtedly stretch all our resources from local policing divisions to specialist and support functions such as contact, command and control.”

Donald Trump is set to return to Scotland, where he will meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

Police superintendents and chief superintendents will have “key leadership roles” for the visit, he added, saying they would be taking responsibility for areas such as planning and resourcing, intelligence gathering, command and control communications, armed operations, public order, and other specialist functions.

Mr Hay urged the public to be aware of the “significant demands that will be placed on policing services during this period” – adding these result from not only the presidential visit but the “many popular events that Scotland hosts in the summer months, which bring thousands of tourists to our country and rely upon partnerships with policing to support their safe delivery.”

His comments came as SPF general secretary David Kennedy warned the police response to the visit could impact on the service it provides to the public in Scotland.

A major policing operation is being put in place for both the visit and any protests that may spring up as a result of it, with Police Scotland seeking officers from other areas of the UK to bolster its numbers.

‘It will affect communities in Scotland’

Asked about the visit, Mr Kennedy told BBC Radio Scotland: “Anyone who says it won’t affect it [policing in Scotland], I can’t believe that’s the case. It will affect it.

“You may be waiting in the past for so many hours for a police officer to arrive, that could double now, you may be waiting for more time for them to arrive. Obviously, emergency calls will take priority, but it will affect communities in Scotland.

“We’ve been asking long and weary to have more police officers in our communities in Scotland and all this does is take them away from that at this time.”

Asked if the quality of policing will be impacted by the visit, Mr Kennedy added: “It will be seriously affected, it has to be. There’s not enough police officers for it not to be affected.”

Mounted Police Scotland officers patrol the beach at Turnberry ahead of the US president's visit.

Concerns have also been raised about the cost of the policing operation, with officers likely to cancel rest days to ensure adequate staffing.

But Mr Swinney said talks are ongoing between Police Scotland and the Scottish and UK governments on funding, asserting that policing in Scotland will not be put in a “detrimental position” as a result.

Mr Kennedy also reiterated calls from Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond, the gold commander for the operation for Mr Trump’s visit, for those seeking to protest to do so peacefully.

Climate protest criticising US president sets up camp

Ms Bond has already said a “policing plan will be in place to maintain public safety, balance rights to peaceful protest and minimise disruption”.

She added: “The visit will require a significant police operation using local, national and specialist resources from across Police Scotland, supported by colleagues from other UK police forces as part of mutual aid arrangements.

“Officers make sacrifices every day to keep people safe, and their dedication and professionalism is the reason we manage to deliver significant operations.”

The Stop Trump Coalition, one of the groups planning protests during Mr Trump’s visit, has already announced demonstrations will be held in Aberdeen and Edinburgh on Saturday, but Ms Bond said it was “reasonable” to also expect protests in Ayrshire and Glasgow.

The strain on police will be intensified by a climate protest camp that has been set up in Twechar, East Dunbartonshire, where organisers are expecting hundreds of activists.