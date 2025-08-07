B9176 crash: Highland road closed after lorry and motorbike crash near Evanton
A Highland road was closed after a crash involving a lorry and a motorbike.
Officers were called to the crash near Evanton at around 7.20pm on Wednesday.
The B9176 was closed at its junction with the B817 in Evanton.
The severity of any injuries is currently unknown.
Meanwhile, the police and ambulance service have been contacted for more information.
A police spokesperson said: “The B9176 is closed at its junction with the B817 in Evanton following a report of a crash involving a lorry and a motorbike reported to police around 7.20pm on Wednesday, August 6.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
