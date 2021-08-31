Women attacked as dogs stolen in ‘targeted’ thefts in Scottish Highlands

One woman was assaulted as a pitbull dog was stolen from an address off the A832 at Gairloch.

Another woman was attacked while the other dog, of the same breed, was taken while being walked on a road near the entrance to the village’s harbour.

The two dogs are from the same property and the thefts happened within a short period of time around 7.10pm on Monday.

One of the dogs was recovered a short distance away from where it was snatched, but the other, pictured here, has not yet been found.

The two male suspects left the area in a white Volkswagen Golf GTI, which was later found abandoned on Achany Place, Dingwall, on Monday evening.

Police believe these specific dogs were targeted by the thieves.

Both suspects are white and in their 20s.

One has short, light brown hair and was wearing a black jumper and black shorts.

The other has short brown hair and a slim build.

Detective Inspector Ross Hamill said: “Neither woman suffered any serious injuries during this incident, though they were both left extremely shaken.

“Our investigation is at an early stage but it appears this was targeted attack aimed at stealing these dogs and not a random incident.

“The vehicle is believed to have been driven on the A832 and A835 before it was abandoned in Dingwall, so if you have any dashcam footage from the road on Monday evening then please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3101 of August 30, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

