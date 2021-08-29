Man, 20, due in court after being charged following hit and run in Clydebank

Police have charged a 20-year-old man who is accused of injuring the two pedestrians while driving a Ford Fiesta on Milldam Road.

Paramedics were called at approximately 1am and the 36 and 39-year-old men were taken by ambulance to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Following the incident, police issued a plea for help to track the driver, who allegedly failed to stop at the scene.

Man, 20, is due in court after being charged in connection with a hit and run in Clydebank.

The man is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court tomorrow (August 30).

