A spokesman for Police Scotland said the incident happened at around 3.50pm on Thursday when members of the public reported that a dog had been thrown out a white Ford transit van with black tinted windows on the A77 near to Innermessan. The dog was left at the side of the road and the vehicle made off.

The spokesman said: “The member of the public who saw this contacted police who attended and uplifted the dog and attended at local vet’s to ensure it was safe and well.

Police are appealing for information after a dog was thrown out a white Ford transit van on the A77 in Dumfries and Galloway.

“The dog is currently residing within Stranraer Police Station for the time being.

“It is requested that any one who seen the described vehicle within the area at the time and date and any person with any dash-cam footage or information contacts Stranraer Police Station.”

